Helicopters to inspect power lines as part of extreme weather repair programme

SSEN said there was "extensive damage" to power lines. Photo: SSEN

Helicopter inspections of power lines and poles will be carried out as part of the repair programme following December’s extreme weather.

SSEN Distribution said the work was an essential part of its ongoing work following the cuts which left thousands of homes without power for several days.

The patrols, taking place from Monday to Wednesday, will focus on the north and west of Lerwick as well as the outer isles.

They are being carried out to ensure the network in remote areas is in good condition.

Additional SSEN teams will also be working with their Lerwick-based colleagues over the coming weeks, supporting this essential programme of works on the local infrastructure.

If any urgent repairs are identified, the company said it may be necessary to turn the power off to some properties for a short time to allow the work to be carried out safely.

All customers on that section of the network will be receive a call from SSEN’s Customer Contact Centre ahead of the work starting.

Head of operations for the North East and Shetland Mark Macdonald said: “In the immediate aftermath of December’s snow storm, the worst in 30 years, our teams completed the replacement or realignment of over 100 poles and restrung 133 spans of power line – representing over 10km of the Shetland overhead network.

“Since power was restored to all our customers on 18th December, our network has been operating as normal and, as part of our post-storm works, we are inspecting every part of our infrastructure to check for any remedial damage.

“The safest and most time-effective way to do this is by helicopter.

“Over the next few weeks residents may also notice an increase in the number of our vans and teams at work in parts of the island, particularly on the west side – as we deploy additional lines teams to support our local colleagues as they work on long-term repairs to parts of the network that were damaged in December.

“I’d like to reassure customers that their network supply will remain resilient as we carry out these essential works and, if urgent repairs are required, we will do all we can to ensure that any disruption is kept to a minimum and customers are notified in advance.”

SSEN Distribution has also confirmed that compensation cheques will be delivered from 14th January to all eligible customers who were off supply for 48 hours or over.

This follows a process to verify all fault information.