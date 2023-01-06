Headlines News

In this week’s Shetland Times

January 6, 2023
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 6th January) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Businesses and politicians have been left uninspired by transport plans.
  • The Shetland Times editor reacts after newspaper shortlisted for award.
  • MSP calls for residents to come forward if they are still affected by communications blackout.
  • Fury as “tourist tax” bus gates expanded in Aberdeen.
  • D-Day approaches for Clickimin Broch new build.
  • Part two of the Shetland seafarers feature tells story of “cruelty” and “insubordination”.
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.