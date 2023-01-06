MacKenzie’s Farm Shop shortlisted for award

MacKenzie's Farm Shop in Cunningsburgh.

MacKenzie’s Farm Shop and Cafe in Cunningsburgh has been nominated for a national award.

They will go up against three other competitors in the Best Village Shop/Post Office category of the Countryside Alliance Awards.

Winners will be chosen via a public vote and announced at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh on Thursday, 2nd February.

The winners of the Scottish final will go on to represent Scotland at the House of Lords in the national champions reception on 17th May.

Known as the ‘Rural Oscars’, categories include Best Pub and Best Butcher.

You can vote for MacKenzie’s by clicking this link.