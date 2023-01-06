NorthLink announces departure change amid adverse weather

The Hjaltland.

Northlink’s southbound passenger crossing is to depart early tomorrow (Saturday) due to forecast bad weather.

The Hjaltland was scheduled to depart Lerwick for Aberdeen at 7pm but will now leave at 5pm.

Her arrival in Aberdeen on Sunday morning is expected to be on schedule.

However, tonight’s (Friday) southbound freight crossing from Lerwick could be delayed by up to an hour on arrival in Aberdeen.

The Helliar is scheduled to leave Lerwick at 6pm.