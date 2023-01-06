School closure dates confirmed during teacher strike action

The Anderson High School will be closed due to teacher strikes.

Many schools will be forced to closed during next week’s teacher strikes.

The SIC has today (Friday) published a list of all Shetland schools affected after the industrial action was confirmed earlier this week.

Four teaching unions said their members would be walking out in a row over pay.

The action will mainly affect primary schools and early learning and childcare settings on Tuesday, with secondary schools set to close on Wednesday.

A number of junior schools will be affected on both of the days.

Several small primary schools will be opening as normal throughout the strikes.

A full list of schools affected can be found on the SIC’s website.