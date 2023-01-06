School closure dates confirmed during teacher strike action
Many schools will be forced to closed during next week’s teacher strikes.
The SIC has today (Friday) published a list of all Shetland schools affected after the industrial action was confirmed earlier this week.
Four teaching unions said their members would be walking out in a row over pay.
The action will mainly affect primary schools and early learning and childcare settings on Tuesday, with secondary schools set to close on Wednesday.
A number of junior schools will be affected on both of the days.
Several small primary schools will be opening as normal throughout the strikes.
A full list of schools affected can be found on the SIC’s website.
