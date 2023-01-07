Dogs charity helps police seize £27,500 of drugs from Post Office

Dogs Against Drugs.

Tens of thousands of pounds worth of drugs were seized from Lerwick Post Office in just two months, police confirmed.

Inspector Sam Greshon’s latest report to Lerwick Community Council said multiple packages worth £27,500 had been seized with the help of Dogs Against Drugs.

He said postal deliveries “still appear to be a popular way of sourcing drugs locally”.

The announcement, which covers the latest available figures for October and November, followed news that £300,000 of drugs had already been taken off the streets of Shetland since the start of 2022.

Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson again praised Dogs Against Drugs for helping to achieve the “exceptional” results, which were reported to the final community safety and resilience board of the year.

Police have urged anyone with information relating to drug offences to call 101 or Crimeastoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.