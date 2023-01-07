News

Dogs charity helps police seize £27,500 of drugs from Post Office

Andrew Hirst January 7, 2023 0
Dogs charity helps police seize £27,500 of drugs from Post Office
Dogs Against Drugs.

Tens of thousands of pounds worth of drugs were seized from Lerwick Post Office in just two months, police confirmed.

Inspector Sam Greshon’s latest report to Lerwick Community Council said multiple packages worth £27,500 had been seized with the help of Dogs Against Drugs.

He said postal deliveries “still appear to be a popular way of sourcing drugs locally”.

The announcement, which covers the latest available figures for October and November, followed news that £300,000 of drugs had already been taken off the streets of Shetland since the start of 2022.

Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson again praised Dogs Against Drugs for helping to achieve the “exceptional” results, which were reported to the final community safety and resilience board of the year.

Police have urged anyone with information relating to drug offences to call 101 or Crimeastoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.