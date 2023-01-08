Coastguard and NHS teams transfer patient to mainland for medical help

Coastguard Rescue 151 arrives at the Clickimin emergency landing site from Inverness. Photo: Jim Mullay

Coastguard and health teams worked together to help a patient who needed to be transferred to the mainland for medical support.

An NHS retrieval team flew up from Inverness in the Coastguard Rescue 151 helicopter, arriving at the Clickimin emergency landing site at around 12.20pm today (Sunday).

The health team collected the patient from the Gilbert Bain Hospital and travelled by land ambulance to Sumburgh.

From there they were flown in the Coastguard Rescue 900 helicopter to Edinburgh, departing Sumburgh at around 3.45pm.