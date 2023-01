The Whalsay ferry Linga. Photo: Magnus Polson

A ferry breakdown has forced inter-island service reductions.

The SIC said the Bluemull service will be a single vessel operating to a Saturday timetable from Monday (tomorrow) until Thursday.

It follows a breakdown on the Linga on Wednesday.

The council added that bookings will be suspended to allow crews to manage traffic and put in extra runs when they can.

“We apologise for inconvenience caused,” the council added.