NorthLink warns of further weather-related delays

The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

NorthLink has warned of likely weather-related delays to tonight’s (Sunday) southbound crossing from Lerwick to Aberdeen.

The Hrossey is due to leave Lerwick at the scheduled time of 7pm but her arrival in Aberdeen could be delayed by up to two hours.

It follows yesterday’s timetable change which saw the Hjaltland depart Lerwick two hours early.

The Hjaltland is scheduled to leave Aberdeen on schedule at 5pm this evening, sailing for Kirkwall and Lerwick.