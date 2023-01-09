Dales Lees road to reopen weeks after landslides

Photo: SIC

The A968 road between Voe and Firth, known as the Dales Lees, will reopen to traffic from 5pm today (Monday).

It was closed on Monday, 19th December, after a thaw saw three separate landslides in the early hours of the morning.

Council staff and contractors have since cleared the road of debris and carried out repairs, including placing rock armour to support the carriageway.

Further repairs to the barriers will be done at a later date but this will not need a road closure.

The 23 bus service (Mossbank/Toft) will return to advertised timetables as the diversion through Brae will no longer be necessary.