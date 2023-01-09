Farmers urged to take part in survey
A survey which aims to gauge the scale of the changes in business plans of farmers as costs have increased over the last year ends tomorrow (Tuesday).
National Farmers Union Scotland (NFUS) president Martin Kennedy said the priority for 2023 was food security.
Mr Kennedy added the survey would be used to build a case to discuss with stakeholders, politicians and the wider “agri-food supply chain”.
He said: “In 2023, we will continue to put food security at the top of the political agenda. But to do that, we must have a robust evidence base to inform our discussions with politicians, stakeholders, and the wider agri-food supply chain, including consumers.”
Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael today urged local farmers and crofters to take part in the survey to give a clearer indication of the input costs and other challenges the industry faces.
Mr Carmichael said: “We have no shortage of financial and other challenges facing farmers in the isles as we begin 2023. The better we understand those challenges the better we can work together to reduce them. The work that the NFUS has put in to gather this information in recent months has been invaluable and I am glad to see it continue.
“I would strongly urge any farmers in the isles with an interest in highlighting rising input costs to get their response in as soon as possible.”