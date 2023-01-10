Headlines News

Carmichael: Businesses could be left in the balance

Kevin Craigens January 10, 2023 0
Carmichael: Businesses could be left in the balance
Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

Government support for businesses in the energy crisis will be scaled back to less than a third of what it has been, according to Shetland’s MP.

The energy bill relief scheme, which was first introduced in October, will be prolonged by an extra £5.5 billion to help businesses and public organisations with the cost of fuel.

In October, £18 billion was promised to help until 31st March this year, with a review into further help after the spring deadline.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael said it could be a “cliff-edge” moment for businesses.

Mr Carmichael said: “Whatever the government’s reasons for reducing support to businesses and other organisations, I fear that there may be no shortage of unintended consequences for those at the margins.

“The hope may be that by the spring energy shocks will be receding, but it is a big bet that the government is making.

“Energy prices always rise fast, and fall all-too slowly.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.