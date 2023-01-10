Carmichael: Businesses could be left in the balance

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

Government support for businesses in the energy crisis will be scaled back to less than a third of what it has been, according to Shetland’s MP.

The energy bill relief scheme, which was first introduced in October, will be prolonged by an extra £5.5 billion to help businesses and public organisations with the cost of fuel.

In October, £18 billion was promised to help until 31st March this year, with a review into further help after the spring deadline.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael said it could be a “cliff-edge” moment for businesses.

Mr Carmichael said: “Whatever the government’s reasons for reducing support to businesses and other organisations, I fear that there may be no shortage of unintended consequences for those at the margins.

“The hope may be that by the spring energy shocks will be receding, but it is a big bet that the government is making.

“Energy prices always rise fast, and fall all-too slowly.”