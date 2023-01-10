Update: Road accident at Quarff

Fire engines are in attendance.

The emergency services have been called to a road traffic accident on the Lerwick to Sumburgh road at Quarff this evening (Tuesday).

Fire crews, police and the ambulance service were called to the scene just after 8pm.

One car was involved in the accident and it was confirmed Fire crews removed to casualties from the car. One of the casualties had suffered leg injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesman said they were made aware of a report of an accident on the A970 at Quarff at around 8.15pm, adding: “Officers are at the scene.”