Peterson awarded logistics contract for Viking construction

Logistics company Peterson has been awarded a major contract from Vestas for the construction of the Viking wind farm.

The contract will see Peterson offload, store and transport more than 1,000 wind turbine components.

An extra 10 jobs are expected to be created to support the work.

Peterson’s Scotland managing director Chris Coull said they were pleased to play a key role in helping deliver this project.

“Peterson has a proven track record of executing large-scale infrastructure projects in Shetland, and our Greenhead Base facilities are ideally suited to support this exciting project,” he said.

The company currently employs 55 staff in Shetland.