Council reminds people to move memorials

Kevin Craigens January 12, 2023 0
Tributes at cemeteries which are loose may be thrown away by council staff.

Some wreaths and flowers may be removed from graveyards, as the council prepares for the grass cutting season.

Memorial tributes that are not in a suitable container by the end of January will be removed.

Those who wish to collect the tributes to loved ones are asked to collect them, if they want to keep them.

A Shetland Islands Council statement said: “The burial services team is preparing for this year’s grass cutting season from 1st February, and will remove and dispose of any material which isn’t in a suitable container.

“Where no permanent memorial exists, council staff will endeavour to leave one funeral wreath in the memorial area until such time as it significantly deteriorates.”

