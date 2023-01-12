NHS: Consider missing Up-Helly-A’ if you’re unwell

NHS Shetland has asked people not to attend events such as Up-Helly-A’ festivals if they feel unwell.

The health board said cases of Covid, flu and other infections were currently rising in Shetland.

They have urged people to avoid unnecessary contact with the most vulnerable members of the community if they have any symptoms of any of these.

Public health principal Elizabeth Robinson said if people were ill but still wanted to go to big social gatherings, such as the upcoming fire festivals, they should consider only going to the outdoor procession.

“This would be one way to enjoy the festivals but reduce risk to others,” she said.

“Please take particular care of older or more vulnerable people around you and avoid spreading an infection to them.”

The NHS is expecting to see flu numbers rise later in the month and into February and March.

Those eligible for flu or Covid-booster vaccines that have not received one are asked to contact NHS Shetland on 01595 743319 or at shet.vaccination-team@nhs.scot to make an appointment.

Face coverings are still recommended for public transport and indoor public places, NHS Shetland said, and may be required in some situations or settings, such as health care.