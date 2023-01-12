Life in Shetland News

WATCH: Better late then never for Guizer Jarl

Kevin Craigens January 12, 2023 0
Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff discusses the work done to prepare for this year’s festival.

Neil said he was looking forward to finally getting his suit on, 17 years after first joining the committee.

The jarl said: “January was always special for anyone in Lerwick, really, and I can remember as a five-year-old, marching around the living room singing the songs as you’re getting ready to go and watch the procession.”

Read the full interview in tomorrow’s Shetland Times.

