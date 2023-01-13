In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 13th January) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Council warn of tough decisions to fill £100 million black hole.
- Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff says it’s been a long wait for his turn ahead of Up-Helly-A’.
- As much as £600,000 is estimated to be paid out to those affected by blackouts.
- Teaching posts not being filled according to FoI.
- Community Council criticise loch group over “shambles” in Clickimin.
- Countdown for summer lift-off for Unst spaceport.
- SPORT: Men’s volleyball team up to second after delightful double-header.
