Jarl John Magnus and Scalloway squad kick off fire festival season

January 13, 2023 0
Jarl John Magnus Gray and his squad outside the Scalloway Youth Centre. Photo: Kevin Craigens

Jarl John Magnus Gray and his squad kickstarted the fire festival season in Scalloway this morning (Friday).

After a hearty breakfast they set off from the Scalloway fisheries college, before marching from Port Arthur to the youth centre for photos.

Before the jarl squad made their way to Scalloway Fisheries College, the jarl said it was a privilege to be the first since 2020.

He said: “It’s amazing to get the chance to actually be leading the first one out. I’m delighted, it’s been a long time coming and I think Shetland’s been needing it.”

They will visit Scalloway, Hamnavoe and Tingwall primary schools later on, along with the Walter and Joan Gray Centre.

John Magnus is Magnus Ingsgar for the day as Guizer Jarl, and his galley is named Valyie.

This year’s billhead has been designed by Shetland Times photographer Dave Donaldson.

