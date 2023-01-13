Headlines News

WATCH: Hundreds soak up Scalloway Fire festival on its return

Kevin Craigens January 13, 2023 0
The Procession led by the jarl squad in Scalloway.

The rain was unsuccessful in dampening the spirits at the Scalloway Fire Festival on its successful return tonight (Friday).

Guizer Jarl John Magnus Gray lead the procession, followed by his squad and others.

The jarl squad lead 11 other squads during the procession which left the Scalloway Legion at 6.45pm.

Hundreds of people turned out for the first festival since before national lockdowns in 2020.

One spectator said they hoped the weather would be hold off enough so they could enjoy the procession adding it was a “going well” just before the torches were lit.

The jarl and his squad had already spent the morning and afternoon visiting schools and care homes, before returning to Da Haaf for tea.

