Lerwick Lifeboat receives big donation from Living Lerwick

January 14, 2023 0
From left: Chairman of Living Lerwick Steve Mathieson, Linda Simpson and Georgina Grant of the ladies lifeboat guild, Living Lerwick director Edna Irvine and owner of Smith and Robertson, Lorna Millham.

Living Lerwick have presented a cheque for over £2,000 to the Lerwick Lifeboat.

The donation of £2,250 follows the Santa’s Grotto event in the town centre during the run-up to Christmas.

The grotto made a welcome return in 2022 following a break in 2021 due to high Covid numbers and concern for public welfare.

Santa was, it was said, on excellent form over two weekends following his attendance at the Christmas Parade to switch on the Christmas tree lights.

Living Lerwick organised the grotto in the offices previously used by RSM UK on Commercial Street and transformed the reception space into a winter wonderland for Santa to welcome more than 290 bairns over four days.

Now, a donation is being made as a thank you to volunteers from the Lerwick ladies lifeboat guild who helped Santa give out presents to children who came along.

Living Lerwick’s project manager Emma Miller said: “We were so pleased to be able to bring the grotto back this year as it’s so popular with the bairns.

“They all know we have the real Santa and he just fairly loves his Lerwick grotto weekends as a break before Christmas.”

