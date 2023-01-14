Temporary emergency department relocation at Gilbert Bain

The Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

Gilbert Bain hospital is to temporarily relocate the emergency department while maintenance on electrics is completed.

Patients will find the emergency department in the day surgical unit but should first report to main reception.

The temporary measures have been in place since Thursday and will remain in place until Monday, when the works are to be completed.

In a statement, NHS Shetland said: “In order to ensure that we can focus on people who have the greatest need and who have medical emergencies, we would ask people to contact NHS Inform or NHS24 for advice where possible.

“NHS24 can provide urgent care and mental health advice 24/7 and can be

accessed by phoning 111.”

Adding, there will be a “primary care weekend clinic” open on Sunday, between 1pm and 5pm, for emergency access to a GP.