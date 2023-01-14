Weather-related disruption on freight vessels

NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

Freight vessels which are due to sail this evening (Saturday) are facing disruption due to weather.

Helliar is scheduled to leave Lerwick at 5pm headed for Aberdeen with a stop in Orkney. However, the stop in Kirkwall has now been cancelled and the vessel will sail direct to Aberdeen.

Fellow freight vessel Hildasay is scheduled to leave Aberdeen as normal at 6pm, this evening but arrival in Lerwick may be subject to a delay of up to an hour.