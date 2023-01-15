Headlines Life in Shetland News

Althing debate to focus on the church

January 15, 2023 0
Next weekend’s Althing debate will hark back to the organisation’s early days, with a discussion on churches.

The motion “Churches for sale – da kirk is no longer relevant” will be debated.

The topic harks back to the first ever debate on 11th November 1950, which was “Empty pews! Is the church responsible?”

Speakers will include Chris Horrix, Donald Murray and Barbara Dinnage.

The other two debates for this season have also been set.

Shetland’s dependency on the private car will be the focus of discussion on 18th February.

The topic for March, meanwhile, will be: The 1970s – we never had it so good.

All debates take place in the Lerwick Town Hall.

