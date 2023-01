An unexpected bonus for the bairns in the Sound area was the lovely calm and sunny morning for sledging with the schools being closed due to the weather. Photo: John Coutts

Bairns at Sound seized the opportunity after schools were shut on Monday, donning their hats and jackets and heading for the hills at Sound for a spot of sledging.

Photographer John Coutts captured this moment as a group set about making the most of their unexpected day off.