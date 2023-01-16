News Videos

Drone footage shows windfarm components arriving at Greenhead Base

Andrew Hirst January 16, 2023 0
Drone footage has offered an insight into the huge scale of the operation bringing windfarm components into Shetland.

The images, taken by Shetland Flyer for Lerwick Port Authority and Peterson, show the BBC Ruby arriving at Greenhead Base last month with the first shipment of Viking Energy components.

Lerwick Port Authority chief executive Calum Grains, said: “This milestone in the development of the windfarm is another example of our support for the renewable energy sector which the port is perfectly positioned to service, both onshore and offshore.”

Over the course of the next four months, around 1,300 windfarm components will be delivered as part of the project.

Last week, logistics company Peterson announced it had been awarded the contract to offload, store and transport the turbine components.

Danish firm Vestas was awarded the contract to supply the 103 turbines in 2020.

At the time, it made the Viking project Vestas’ largest stand-alone onshore windfarm order in Europe.

Video courtesy of Lerwick Port Authority, Peterson and Shetland Flyer Aerial Media.

