Kirkwall stops under review

January 16, 2023 0
NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

NorthLink’s passenger ferries may not stop in Kirkwall on Tuesday night due to the weather forecast.

Both the Hrossey and Hjaltland are due to sail into Orkney on Tuesday evening, because there are no Pentland Firth sailings from Monday 16th to Monday 23rd.

The boats are making extra Hatston stops this week to compensate.

But NorthLink said that, due to forecasted adverse weather, they were currently reviewing Tuesday night’s arrivals into Kirkwall.

A further update is expected to follow on Tuesday morning.

