Pub seeks permission for young people to stay until 1am

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett,

Police have warned that proposals for young people to stay at a pub until 1am risked causing “psychological and moral harm”.

Balta Light in Unst has applied for a licence variation so that 17-year-olds, who provide lifts to older patrons, can stay on until the end of the night.

Currently, 16 and 17-year-olds must leave at 9pm. But under the proposals, due to go before the licensing board on Monday, they would be able to stay until 1am as long as they were accompanied by a responsible adult.

The application states that a couple of 17-year-olds currently had to leave at 9pm only to return at 1am to collect their older friends as designated drivers.

“The change would allow the 17-year-olds to stay on the premises from 9pm to 1am if they chose to do so,” it added.

Police have objected strongly to the proposals.

In a letter to the board, chief superintendent Conrad Trickett said the changes would increase the risk of underage drinking and make it more likely for young people to observe “public drunkenness, violent and disorderly behaviours”.

“The safety of these young persons in these circumstances cannot be ignored and should be recognised by declining this request,” he added.

“The presence of 16 and 17-year-olds after 9pm on licensed premises places them in a position which risks not only physical harm but also to psychological and moral harm.

“It should also be acknowledged that young persons need protection from environments which are wholly unsuitable and they need to be prevented from being placed in a position where it is easy for them to circumvent the law and obtain alcohol.

“The interests of communities would not be served by allowing any relaxation of controls which would undermine efforts to combat underage drinking.”

The board is due to make a decision at a meeting on Monday.