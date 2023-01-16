Sumburgh Airport to re-open after snow disruption
Sumburgh Airport is expected to re-open by 11.30am after snow caused disruption this morning (Monday).
Flights to and from Shetland have been delayed by up to three hours.
In a statement, Highlands and Islands Airports Limited said the airport had been “closed” due to the weather but will re-open before noon.
Footage from Shetland Webcams shows Sumburgh staff working to clear the runways and essential areas, so they can resume normal service.
