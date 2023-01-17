Schools shut again

All schools in Shetland are closed again today (Tuesday) due to forecasts of continued snowfall.

Both Lerwick and Scalloway UHI Shetland campuses are also closed to students.

The Eric Gray Centre at Seafield is also closed, along with youth clubs.

The Met Office updated its weather warning to indicate that frequent, heavy snow showers are likely for the north of Scotland for much of today and lasting into Wednesday morning.

With temperatures near freezing, a prolonged period of snow may also fall and some drifting is possible, with increasing winds.

The yellow warning of snow and ice for the north of Scotland is valid until 9am on Wednesday morning.