Cyclist had to veer onto verge to avoid collision, court hears

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A cyclist had to veer onto a roadside verge to avoid being hit by an oncoming car, Lerwick Sheriff Court heard today (Wednesday).

Shaun Jamieson, whose address was given as Swinister, Sandwick, admitted driving without due care or attention on 31st July, 2022.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Jamieson had been in a queue of three vehicles when he attempted an overtake manoeuvre at around 10am on the A970 road between Fladdabister and Gulberwick.

However Jamieson, 27, did so into the face of an oncoming cyclist, who “had to go on to the roadside verge to avoid being struck”.

The cyclist had been “alarmed by the experience”, Mr MacKenzie told the court.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Jamieson a total of £400, and endorsed his licence with four penalty points.