Drink-driver disqualified and given hefty fine

January 18, 2023 0
Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 23-year-old man who had his car keys taken off him by a concerned member of the public while over three-times the drink-driving limit has been disqualified from the road for three years.

Andrew Smith of South Road, Lerwick, admitted driving drunk in the early hours of 22nd December, 2022, near the Easterhoull Chalets in Scalloway.

Smith had 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, with the legal limit just 22 microgrammes, when breathalysed.

His driving first came to the attention of a member of the public who had stopped to answer a phone call.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said the manner of Smith’s driving had given her “cause for concern”.

“She got out and spoke to him, and he was clearly very drunk,” he said.

She asked him to give her the car keys, which he did, and Smith stayed with her until the police arrived.

Smith had “co-operated fully” with police, Mr MacKenzie added.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Smith had not had a drink for two hours before getting behind the wheel, and only did so when he could not get a taxi.

“He didn’t think he would be as far over the limit as he was,” Mr Allan said.

Smith had a previous conviction for drink-driving, he added.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said this was “not the lowest of readings”.

He fined Smith £1,000 and banned him from the road for three years.

Smith can reduce that disqualification by a quarter if he takes an alcohol awareness course.

