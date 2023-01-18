Fishing and Marine Headlines News

RNLI Lerwick always ready, says coxswain

Lerwick Lifeboat returning to Lerwick Harbour after a call-out

Emergency beacons at sea can save lives, according to Lerwick coxswain Stephen Manson – whose team responded to a false alarm yesterday morning. 

Shetland Coastguard reported an emergency beacon had been activated 20 miles south-east of Unst, and within 10 minutes a lifeboat crew responded to the potentially life-threatening call.

When activated, a signal from an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) issues a warning that a vessel or persons are in distress.

However, on this occasion it was a false alarm.

Despite that, Mr Manson said his team were always ready.

“We’re glad that there was no-one in distress on this occasion,” he said.

“Emergency beacons can quickly direct a search and rescue operation to the exact location of any incident. 

“We’d encourage any boat owners to check the service status and registration details of any beacons on board. And if they don’t have a beacon, they should consider getting one – emergency beacons at sea can save lives.”

