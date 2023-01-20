£100m Islands Growth Deal is signed to transform economy

At the signing, pictured l-r, Paul Steele, Leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar; Malcolm Offord, UK government minister for Scotland; Ivan McKee MSP, Scottish government business minister; Emma Macdonald, leader of Shetland Islands Council; and James Stockan, leader of Orkney Islands Council.

History was made this morning (Friday) with the signing of the Islands Growth Deal.

The SIC’s leader Emma Macdonald signed the deal with UK and Scottish government ministers and the leaders of Orkney and Western Isles council.

Mrs Macdonald said it was a “real privilege” to sign the deal, which will see the governments invest £100m in 16 projects.

Highlands and Islands chief executive Stuart Black has welcomed the announcement.

“This will provide a boost to projects that have the potential to benefit communities across the dispersed population and geography of the islands,” he said.

“It will also provide innovation and employment and help deliver sustainable and inclusive economic recovery in some of our most fragile areas.

“We look forward to working closely with our partners in the Islands growth Deal to deliver these important benefits over the next ten years.”

Shetland projects to benefit are: Knab redevelopment (£9.1m); Shetland Clean Energy Project

