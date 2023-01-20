Loganair charges couple £853 for return flight to Glasgow

Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

A couple who had to pay £853 for a return flight to Glasgow – despite booking eight months in advance – have labelled the airline an “absolute disgrace”.

Maggie Bigland, of Mossbank, said the airline’s charges were “unbelievable”.

The flight, which was booked on Saturday using the air discount scheme, is scheduled to depart from Sumburgh on 23rd September, returning on 7th October.

Mrs Bigland, who is 58 and registered as disabled, had booked the flights to fit with her husband’s schedule, as he works offshore for several weeks at a time.

They are stopping off in Glasgow to see family on their way to Turkey for a holiday.

Mrs Bigland said she could get an entire holiday for the price she paid.

“Loganair should be ashamed at the prices they charge,” she added.

Loganair said in a statement to The Shetland Times: “Often during a peak travel period, in this case on a busy bank holiday weekend, when Loganair is almost full, our last remaining seats will be sold at our highest fares.

“This is standard across the industry including hospitality sectors.

“Booking early is encouraged if customers need to secure lower fares and we encourage our customers to make full use of the offers and discounts we make available when possible.

“As a regional airline, we fly smaller more efficient and environmentally-friendly aircraft appropriate to the size of the market we are serving.

“We have the same regulatory requirements as all airlines, even those operating with 300 seats where they are able to spread their cost base over a greater number of passengers.

“Our fares ensure we are sustainable, and communities can depend on us all year round.”

The Shetland Times could find no record of a bank holiday in September or October.

There is a public service holiday for parts of Scotland – not including Shetland – on 22nd and 25th September.