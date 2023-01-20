Fishing and Marine Headlines News

Viking windfarm blades arrive

Kevin Craigens January 20, 2023
BBC Belem arrived with blades for the Viking windfarm site. Photo: Mark James Cunliffe.

The latest shipment of the machinery for the Viking Energy windfarm arrived in Greenhead bays yesterday.

BBC Belem was the fifth such cargo vessel to arrive with components for the windfarm.

She brought with her blades for turbines. Earlier in the week Caroline was the fourth cargo ship to arrive with components.

The machinery will be put in storage before being transported to the Viking Energy site.

Earlier this week, Lerwick Port Authority published drone footage to show the scale of the job at hand for cargo crews and Viking Energy.

 

 

