Drug dogs put on a demonstration for sheriff

Hannah Anderson and her dog Hera, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank and Megan Grant and her dog Bravo. Photo: Kevin Craigens

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank took a pause from his daily duties and reflected on the “impressive” work that charity Dogs Against Drugs does in the community.

Two trainee dogs and their handlers visited Lerwick Sheriff Court for a demonstration of their new found skills – and the sheriff believes their work is nothing to sniff at.

Hera and her brother Bravo, English springer spaniels, are both nearly two years old and have found themselves up at court where onlookers found them guilty of being good dogs.

The pair demonstrated techniques to find drugs which were hidden from their sight alongside their handlers, Hannah Anderson and Megan Grant.

Impressed with the furry duo, Sheriff Cruickshank said he was “incredibly impressed” by what he had seen.

He said: “I am well aware of the important role these dogs play operationally. Their brilliance in sniffing out illegal drugs has often played a significant part in the detection and recovery of controlled drugs.

“The dogs and their handlers are an enviable resource in Shetland.”