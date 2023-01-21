MSP calls for long-term funding to secure affordable rural homes

Highlands and Islands MSP Ariane Burgess.

Scottish Greens Highlands and Islands MSP Ariane Burgess hsa called on the Scottish government to do more to support the delivery of rural homes in communities across Scotland.

Speaking in parliament, Ms Burgess said: “The Bute House Agreement commits the Scottish government to ensuring community housing trusts are adequately funded so that they can support the delivery of our enhanced rural home building plans.

“The Communities Housing Trust currently has a pipeline of 600 projects across 150 communities in the Highlands and Islands.

“Each project represents the potential to regenerate, repopulate and revitalise our communities but this can’t happen without support for the groups delivering them.”

Responding, social justice, housing, local government and planning minister Shona Robison, recognised the importance of sustainable funding arrangements to support the delivery of more homes and confirmed that details of long-term funding for rural housing enablers would be announced in the spring as part of the remote, rural and island housing action plan.