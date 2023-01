The Shetland Coastguard helicopter carried out a medical evacuation today (Sunday) from an offshore installation under 100 miles west of Shetland.

The coastguard was contacted at around 10.40am requesting assistance for a worker who had taken ill with a “medical condition”.

The casualty was flown to the Clickimin landing site, arriving just before 1pm, and was transferred to the Gilbert Bain Hospital by ambulance.