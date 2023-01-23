Flood risk plan published by SIC

Shetland Islands Council has published “vital” plans to manage the risk of flooding across the isles.

The plan, out for public consultation, provides detail on who will act on the plan and how it will be implemented over the period until 2028.

Several locations have been identified as at risk of flooding, including in Lerwick, Scalloway, Walls, Vidlin, Cunningsburgh and Cullivoe.

SIC development committee chairman Dennis Leask said: “The impact of flooding experienced by individuals, communities and businesses can be devastating and long lasting.

“It is vital that we continue to reduce the risk of any such future events and improve Shetland’s ability to manage and recover from any events which do occur.

“The publication of this plan is an important milestone in continuing to improve how we cope with and manage floods in Shetland.”

The plan can be viewed online HERE, or a paper copy is available from the SIC at 8 North Ness, Lerwick.