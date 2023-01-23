Later licence for teenagers at Unst pub rejected

The Balta Light signboard, designed by Gina Ritch. Photo: Desley Stickle

An application to allow 16 and 17-year-olds to stay until 1am at an Unst pub has been rejected by councillors.

The Balta Light, in Baltasound, had asked to vary their licensing hours so that 16 and 17-year-olds could stay four hours later then they are currently allowed to – if accompanied by a responsible adult.

But police had objected strongly to the move, citing the risk of “psychological and moral harm” to young people.

Councillors considered the application on Monday morning, with some sharing the police’s concerns.

Stephen Leask said the board would be “on a shoogly peg” if they went against the advice of the police, and said the extension “flies in the face” of their licensing objectives.

And Moraig Lyall said she was worried the move would set a precedent for other pubs.

In a small community like Unst where the underage people were “known and easily identifiable” it may not be such an issue, she said.

But she added she was concerned that other bars, potentially the larger ones in Lerwick, may also apply in future.

It would be much harder to identify “who was drinking at the table” at those, Mrs Lyall said.

Solicitor Paul Wishart said they could not refuse the application on the grounds that it would potentially set a precedent.

Councillors Liz Peterson and Catherine Hughson spoke in favour of the change, with Ms Peterson saying it was “a well-run establishment”.

“They’re not asking for new young people to come in, these people are already in there,” she said.

“I’ve not been aware of any reported incidents of underage drinking”.

The decision on the application came down to a vote after a debate.

Three were in favour of approving it, and three were against the motion.

Chairman Neil Pearson had the ruling vote as it was tied and opted to reject it, adding: “I think we have to listen to what our police are saying.”