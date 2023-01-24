Author Richard Osman announced to headline Shetland Noir festival

Bestselling author Richard Osman has been announced as the final headliner for June’s Shetland Noir festival.

His book The Thursday Murder Club and its sequel, The Man Who Died Twice, are international bestsellers, as well as New York Times bestsellers.

Mr Osman is also known for presenting TV’s Pointless, and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

He joins a packed line-up for Shetland Noir, which includes Queen of Crime Val McDermid – with Shetland series author Ann Cleeves one of its curators.

The event will run from 15th-18th June 2023.