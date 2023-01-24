Fire crews called to Lerwick house fire

Emergency services in Ladies Drive, Lerwick.

Emergency services say a fire which was reported at a house off of Ladies Drive, Lerwick has been extinguished.

Fire Crews are still in attendance but the teams that used three pumps in total have safely put out the fire.

Two members of the fire crew used breathing apparatus to contain and extinguish the fire while also using two pumps from Lerwick and one from Scalloway.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it received reports of a fire off Ladies Drive at around 3.45pm.

By 4pm there were three fire crews, police and ambulance on the scene.

Firefighters with hoses were seen outside a property opposite Norgaet.

The road was closed in both directions.