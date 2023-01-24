New report is a boost for fishing industry, says Carmichael

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

A new report on fishing from an all-party parliamentary group has been welcomed by Alistair Carmichael MP – the report will be a boost to fishermen.

Suggestions from the report provides solutions to the growing competition for space in UK waters.

In the last few months of 2022, there were discussions and debates in the House of Commons about a spatial squeeze and the lack of communication with the fishing industry.

The report follows discussions between politicians and industry stakeholders on the best way to manage competing needs (including environmental protection and energy development) without solely squeezing out local fishermen.

Responding to the report, Mr Carmichael said: “Having raised the growing concerns for the fishing industry around spatial squeeze in Parliament for some time I am enormously pleased to see this report arrive. It reinforces exactly what fishermen have been saying. The industry does not object to sharing our seas with others – they simply do not want to be the first cut out of discussions.”