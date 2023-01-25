Headlines News

Holocaust Memorial Day to be marked at Lerwick Town Hall

Kevin Craigens January 25, 2023 0
Lerwick Town Hall.

Lerwick Town Hall will mark Holocaust Memorial Day on Friday, 27th January at 1pm.

Shetland Inter-faith, with support of Shetland Islands Council, are welcoming the community to mark the occasion, which will have a presentation from children from Bells Brae Primary School.

The event will revolve around the theme of ordinary people, people the council say “can perhaps play a bigger part” in challenging prejudice.

In a statement the council said: “All are welcome to attend, as we come together to learn more about the past, bear witness for those who endured genocide, honour the survivors and all those whose lives were changed beyond recognition, and take action to create a safer future.”

They added the town hall will be lit up purple from 4pm as part of national Light the Dark event, and people across the nation are invited to light candles and place them safely in their windows to remember those who were murdered for who they were and stand against prejudice and hatred.

