Livestreams to return for fire festivals

A Lerwick Up-Helly-A' procession from 2016.

People will be able to livestream fire festivals – including next Tuesday’s Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ – from all around the world.

Promote Shetland is marking the return of the winter events with live broadcasts and a wide range of coverage.

Live coverage of Tuesday’s torchlit procession, provided by Shetland Webcams, will be streamed from 7pm on that site and Promote Shetland’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

There will also be a live broadcast of the South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ (Smuha), which takes place on Friday, 10th March this year.

A new three-minute promotional video, featuring a voiceover from Shetland actor Steven Robertson, has also been published by Promote Shetland.

Four film shorts from the Scalloway festival have been viewed over 10,000 times on Promote Shetland’s newly launched TikTok channel.

VisitScotland’s Shetland development manager Steve Mathieson said it was “fantastic” to welcome back the fire festivals after a three-year hiatus.

“Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ is an internationally-acclaimed event that attracts visitors from across the globe,” he said, “while the other rural festivals that take place across the isles between January and March each year are all amazing spectacles”.