In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday 27th January) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Trout can no longer live in a burn polluted by metals from a Viking construction site, a report has found.
- Area Commander Stuart Clemenson speaks about changes to Up-Helly-A’, the Tall Ships Races and drugs in the community.
- The final instructions were given to guizers in the last mass meeting before Lerwick Up-Helly-A’.
- A fraudster who conned his employer out of £40,000 has been jailed for 10 months.
- Shetland CAB’s manager is to bid farewell after eight years.
- Da Flea warns inter-islands ferries are “unfit” after damning report.
- Television personality-turned-author Richard Osman is to headline Shetland Noir.
- SPORT: Shetland Ladies hockey progress to the quarter-finals of the Scottish District cup.
