Wishart highlights importance of cervical cancer testing

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart.

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart has shown her support for Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, which runs until 29th January.

With the disease killing one in two women everyday in the UK, she has urged people in Shetland to attend their cervical screening when invited and receive the HPV vaccination when offered.

In its latest report, charity Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust found only 17 per cent of health professionals working across cervical cancer prevention think enough is currently being done to eliminate it in the UK.

Ms Wishart said: “Cervical screening and HPV vaccines can both help prevent cervical cancer, and I would encourage everyone who can to book and attend a screening, as well as accept the HPV vaccine if offered.

“It may not always feel easy to attend an appointment or screening but Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust is available to provide support and more information can be found online.”