Sunday’s NorthLink sailings cancelled

The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Sunday’s sailing from Aberdeen to Lerwick has been cancelled due to the weather.

The southbound sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen has also been cancelled, NorthLink announced.

The ferry operator said that, due to the adverse weather forecast, the Hrossey would now sail from Aberdeen to Kirkwall only at 5pm on Sunday night.

It will then return to Aberdeen, leaving at midnight.

NorthLink said all of Monday’s sailings were expected to go ahead, but could be subject to weather-related delays.