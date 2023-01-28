News

Support fixed links, MSP Wishart tells Scottish minister

January 28, 2023 0
Support fixed links, MSP Wishart tells Scottish minister
Beatrice Wishart MSP in Holyrood Photo: Liberal Democrats

MSP Beatrice Wishart has urged the Scottish government to back fixed links for Shetland.

Speaking at Holyrood yesterday (Friday), Ms Wishart asked transport minister Michael Matheson to pursue feasibility studies for the isles.

The Scottish government this week published its second strategic transport review, which received numerous positive responses in favour of fixed links in Shetland.

Despite that, the SNP government made no plea to look into how that could be accomplished.

Liberal Democrat MSP Ms Wishart said Shetland’s internal ferries were ‘”rapidly ageing” and needed replaced imminently.

Mr Matheson responded to say they had spent £130 million on local ferry services in the last five years.

Speaking afterwards, Ms Wishart said committing to fixed links could save the Scottish government money in the long term.

“But we won’t be certain unless and until the Scottish government engages with the possibility of feasibility studies,” she said.

“There were positive responses for fixed links for Shetland in the consultation responses and the Scottish Government should not ignore those voices.”

A number of meetings exploring the possibility of fixed links were jointly held by Ms Wishart and MP Alistair Carmichael last year.

And the MSP added that the outlook from many at those meetings was “get on with it”.

She said that was a view she would “continue to hammer home to the Scottish government”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.